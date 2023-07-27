ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,690 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.50% of ACCO Brands worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 916,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $4,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 395,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.89 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -176.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About ACCO Brands

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.