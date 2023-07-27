Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 58.40%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

