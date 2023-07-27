FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of FirstCash worth $29,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $97.36 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,039 shares of company stock worth $5,039,390 in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

