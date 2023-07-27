ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.27% of ScanSource worth $17,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ScanSource by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

ScanSource Stock Down 0.1 %

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

