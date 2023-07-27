Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $332,586.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.