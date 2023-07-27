Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Azenta worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,068,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $88,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 1,243.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 983,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

