LSV Asset Management Sells 100,900 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.