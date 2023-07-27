Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,050 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,338,000 after buying an additional 3,480,233 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,857,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Argus raised their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

