Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROL opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

