HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2023

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRKFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MetaWorks Platforms Stock Down 18.0 %

OTCMKTS MWRK opened at $0.07 on Thursday. MetaWorks Platforms has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

