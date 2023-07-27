Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $163,960,000 after buying an additional 64,426 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.