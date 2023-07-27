MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

NYSE:MGM opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

