Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

CPE stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,101,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after acquiring an additional 287,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 207,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

