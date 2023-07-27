Lincoln National Corp Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.