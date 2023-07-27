Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 190,078 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,078 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $23.54 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

