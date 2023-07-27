PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of PRA Group worth $26,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after buying an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.57 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRAA. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

