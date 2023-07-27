Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CBFree Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Chubb Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

