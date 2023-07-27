Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Chubb Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.50.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

