Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
KIM stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kimco Realty Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimco Realty
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.