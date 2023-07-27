Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,714 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

