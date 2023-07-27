United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) CFO Gerald Laderman Sells 4,491 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

