Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.32 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $256.26 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $136.16 and a 12 month high of $271.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.94 and a 200 day moving average of $226.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

