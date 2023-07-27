Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.82 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.50. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

