Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,026 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $27,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.