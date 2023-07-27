Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 45.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 54,313 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 92,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 430,987 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 354,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

