Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Decreased by B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

