Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,879.62 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $226.73 billion and approximately $5.79 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,879.62 or 0.06372480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,626,818 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.