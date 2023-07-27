Head-To-Head Analysis: Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Redwood Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $278.19 million 8.74 $66.40 million $2.08 26.94 Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.12 -$163.52 million ($1.67) -4.16

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 3 0 0 2.00 Redwood Trust 0 3 4 1 2.75

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $8.44, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. National Health Investors pays out 173.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out -38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 31.97% 7.01% 3.65% Redwood Trust -27.12% 0.96% 0.08%

Summary

Redwood Trust beats National Health Investors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

