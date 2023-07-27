Bobcoin (BOBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,624.06

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $18,624.06 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

