Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $146.18 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.