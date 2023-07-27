IOTA Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $485.49 million and $4.76 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

