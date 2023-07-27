Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.64%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

