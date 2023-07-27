First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.49. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 100,025 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
