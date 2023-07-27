First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and traded as high as $3.49. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 100,025 shares changing hands.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

