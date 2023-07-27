Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.64

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $15.71. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 260,000 shares trading hands.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $330,008.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,699,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,179,988.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 78,417 shares of company stock worth $1,024,008.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GER. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 111,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 308,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

