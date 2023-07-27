Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KOD. UBS Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

KOD stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,849,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

