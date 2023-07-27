Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.38. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 140,708 shares trading hands.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Erdene Resource Development Company Profile

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

