Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.60. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 427,366 shares changing hands.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Insurance CO raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 203,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

