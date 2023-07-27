Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.60. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 427,366 shares changing hands.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.