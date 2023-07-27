Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.09

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as high as $30.59. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 3,407 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCHGY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.62) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,150 ($40.39) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,600 ($33.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.85) to GBX 2,350 ($30.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.5104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.75%.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.