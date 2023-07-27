Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03 and traded as high as $15.20. Prada shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 6,081 shares traded.

Prada Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Prada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.1516 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Prada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

