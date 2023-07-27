Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Lion Electric Company Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $529.07 million, a P/E ratio of 236.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

