Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.61. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 778,010 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.24 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

