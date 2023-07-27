Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.17. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.
Chase Packaging Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
