Mizuho Increases LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $60.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $66.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

