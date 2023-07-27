Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,492 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 918,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,501,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 443,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,908,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,437,000 after acquiring an additional 120,558 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.