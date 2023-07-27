Mizuho Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36.

Insider Activity

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,287,000.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

