Mizuho Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NXT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.
Nextracker Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $154,708,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $42,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,912,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,287,000.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
