Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.31 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.80 ($0.15). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14), with a volume of 39,600 shares traded.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

