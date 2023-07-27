Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.08

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.08 and traded as high as C$56.94. Open Text shares last traded at C$56.81, with a volume of 505,835 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Open Text from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

