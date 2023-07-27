Amalgamated Bank Has $3.62 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NiSource by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

