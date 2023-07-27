Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

