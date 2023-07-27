Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

