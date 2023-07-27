Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.