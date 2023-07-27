Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

ASTE opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

